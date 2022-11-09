BrewDog opens new Brisbane bar

Scottish-born craft brewer BrewDog has expanded into a new three-story bar in the heart of Fortitude Valley in Brisbane.

The bar is located in heritage-listed Tranberg House on Brunswick Street and has 20 taps offering a selection of session-strength pale ales, lagers, imperial stouts and sours, plus the ‘BrewDog & Friends’ range of guest local breweries.

BrewDog brews at the new bar will be sustainably made at their solar-powered Murarrie brewery and taproom, and are 100% carbon negative. A selection of cocktails, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. Meanwhile, the “farm-to-table junk food” menu features 50% plant-based items.

BrewDog Head of Operations Calvin McDonald said: “After BrewDog’s DogTap Murarrie becoming a favourite beer spot for many locals, we couldn’t be more excited to bring our second venue to life and can’t wait to welcome more Brisbanites in

to enjoy our award-winning range of craft beers and bites.

“Our new Fortitude Valley bar includes state-of-the-art facilities, our classic industrial and comfy fit out using a range of sustainable materials, fridges brimming with epic craft beers, merch, plus two iconic 6m long shuffleboards.

“The opening of this new location really marks an exciting step forward in our Australian journey and the perfect spot for us to continue quenching the thirst and wowing the taste buds of more craft beer aficionados.”

The new Fortitude Valley bar is also pioneering a radical new business model to benefit its 35 new employees across kitchen, bar, management and wait staff and entice new talent to join the team.

“We know that our bars are nothing without the charismatic, passionate folk that help us make magic happen so we’re also excited to bring staff of the new venue into our hospitality model which sees 50% of all profits from BrewDog Bars shared amongst the team,” McDonald said.

“By sharing 50% of profits with our crew, we’re setting the bar higher for hospitality workers everywhere and it’s an initiative we can’t wait for the new Fortitude Valley crew to benefit from.”

