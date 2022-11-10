Last night Alex Boon of Pearl Diver Cocktails & Oysters in Melbourne was crowned the winner of the 2022 PATRÓN Perfectionists Australian Cocktail Competition.

Finalists competed in two challenges over two days in Sydney, culminating in a celebration and winner’s announcement

party that took place at The Eveleigh in Sydney that was transformed to represent Hacienda PATRÓN.

Alex’s cocktails – Frankie (below) and 60 Hands Highball – were presented alongside the creations of nine other competitors from across Australia.



The entry challenge, called Hometown Hero, required entrants to develop a cocktail that blends PATRÓN Silver tequila with the bartender’s local culture, using ingredients from a prescribed list, the Pantry. Alex created Frankie inspired by Uncle Tobys Oats.

The second round that competitors completed was The My Masterpiece challenge and resulted in spectacular cocktails being presented to our esteemed judges; Anneliese Grazioli – 2019 Australian PATRÓN Perfectionists winner, Harrison Kenney – reigning PATRÓN Perfectionists Cocktail Competition Global Winner, Joey Chisholm – PATRÓN Tequila Execution Manager,

and Sam Bygrave – founder and editor of Boothby.

Alex masterfully presented his cocktail 60 Hands Highball showcasing the iconic Australian mango, paired perfectly with PATRÓN Silver. He used creative techniques to wow the judges by highlighting mango in three ways.

Joey Chisholm, PATRÓN Tequila Execution Manager said: “What an amazing national final, congratulations to all of our top 10 but as always there can only be one winner! Alex’s presentation skills and overall drink concept for both challenges is what got them over the line in what was a very tight final. I am super excited to take Alex over to Mexico to the Global finals in

March and hopefully deliver back to back wins for Australia!”

Alex Boon will go on to compete against another 18 countries and cruise liners, taking part in the lobal finals experience taking place at Hacienda PATRÓN, Mexico, in March 2024.