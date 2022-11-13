Daniel Craig busts a move in new Belvedere campaign

Super-premium vodka Belvedere has unveiled a new campaign featuring actor Daniel Craig and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Craig dances his way through the ad, which has been choreographed by JaQuel Knight to an original track written and performed by Rita Ora and Giggs and produced by Invisible Men, Bandits and Hungry Man.

The accompanying campaign stills were photographed by the iconic Juergen Teller, in the same suite that sets the scene of the movie’s grand finale.

Waititi’s unique vision imagines how life might look when the cameras are not rolling. Craig moves out of a gathered crowd and passes across Paris’s iconic Pont Neuf bridge. He playfully sashays his way through the lobby, hallways and rooftop of the luxurious Cheval Blanc Paris never missing a beat.

Finally, and seemingly without a care in world, the actor side-steps into the spectacular suite, and dances towards the Belvedere bar. Then just as he is about to take an ice-cold sip, the director yells cut, and Waititi makes a cameo, as he asks Craig to take it from the top once more.

In an interview with GQ, Waititi said: “I think it’s great when they can be a little irreverent, and bust out of the mold of what everyone expects.

“It’s just nice to do something where it’s like, ‘Oh, is this the real Daniel? Maybe this is a different version of Daniel than we’ve ever seen?’…He just was great and he wasn’t cynical about it, and he wasn’t reticent. He just leaned straight in.”

Watch it below: