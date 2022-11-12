Bonza reveals all-Aussie in-flight drinks menu

New low-cost airline carrier Bonza has revealed its all-Australian drinks menu, which includes the country’s first in-flight non-alcoholic beer.

In a nod to Aussies growing obsession with craft beer, the menu was unveiled at Your Mates Brewing Co. on the Sunshine Coast. Drinks brands have been chosen with an eye on both supporting local and good causes, including Ballistic Beer Co, which donates to helping injured turtles in the Whitsundays and Spinifex Brewing Company, which donates a percentage of its profits to veterans mental health.

In response to the growing trend of non-alcoholic drinks, Bonza’s cabin crew will also be serving Heaps Normal Quiet XPA.

In another break with tradition, Bonza has ditched onboard catering trolleys and instead its cabin crew legends will be assigned seat rows to look after during each flight. Customers will order and pay for as many or little items as they like on the Fly Bonza app and have them delivered to their seats.

“Our all Aussie menu is something we are very proud of,” said Carly Povey, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonza.

“Going all Aussie means we are supporting local businesses and their suppliers. It also means we are helping SMEs get exposure to new markets as the entire menu will be offered on all of our 27 routes.

“Our team of legends have established a positive and productive relationship with the producers on our menu – many of which are creating bespoke packaging solutions that will help our efforts to reduce waste and weight onboard, which in turn helps reduce fuel consumption and keep flight prices low.

“Examples of this include Sirromet Wines who are bottling red, white, sparkling and rose into recycled plastic bottles that are lightweight and fully recyclable. Sunshine & Sons are producing gin, vodka and rum in small pouches, which are to be recycled through the RedCycle program.”

Other menu highlights include Saxbys range of soft drinks – a 158-year-old family business from regional NSW. Sunshine & Sons, and Ned Australian Whisky spirits can be mixed with tonic from Bickford & Sons or travellers can grab a Preshafruit or bottled Nu-Pure water from Queensland.

The Fly Bonza app is where customers will book, manage their bookings, check-in and place in-flight food and drinks orders when onboard.

A full list of Bonza’s all-Aussie menu can be found here.