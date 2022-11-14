Curatif releases Spicy Margarita

Curatif is turning up the heat with the launch of a new canned cocktail — the Spicy Margarita.

A tangy take on a Tommy’s Margarita with a good kick of heat, Curatif’s Spicy Marg comes after months of testing different blends.

A base of Tequila Tromba Blanco is balanced with fresh Australian lime juice, agave nectar, and a curated combination of Bhut Jolokia (Ghost Pepper), Trinidad Scorpion, California Reaper, and Habanero.

As Curatif notes: “There’s a reason why the Spicy Margarita is the most popular cocktail in the States at the moment, and becoming wildly popular down under. It’s hot, it’s light, it’s a spicy delight.”

Available now from the Curatif website at $45 for a four-pack.

Curatif scoops four Masters at the Pre-Mixed & RTD Masters 2022

Curatif recently scooped four Master accolades at the Pre-Mixed & RTD Masters 2022 for its Curatif Archie Rose Espresso Martini, Curatif Piña Colada, Curatif Jacoby’s Trader Vic’s Mai Tai and Curatif Never Never Distilling Negroni.

Curatif’s Archie Rose Espresso Martini had a “lovely thickness and texture to the liquid”, with a “wonderfully overwhelming deep coffee aroma, and great balance with the coffee bitterness”, judge Perez Terrado noted.

Judge Matt Chambers, co-founder of the Whisky for Everyone blog and the North London Whisky Club, described Curatif Piña Colada as: “Fresh pineapple with a good glug of rum, a hint of coconut on the nose, and a pinch of spice. Lovely mouthfeel with tangy pineapple and the coconut rum gives good power and structure. Delicious and creamy.”

Judge Sara Jane Eichler, founder of the Negroni Club UK, said Curatif Jacoby’s Trader Vic’s Mai Tai featured “wonderful dark fruity rum notes on the nose, rich orangey caramel notes with tangy pineapple and warm sweet backing spice”.

Curatif Never Never Distilling Negroni was described by one judge as a “bar-quality Negroni” with hints of “spices, orange and a herbaceous nose”.

Curatif Tequila Tromba Margarita, Curatif Plantation Pineapple Daiquiri, Curatif Bar Bambi Amaretto Sour and Curatif Black Pearl Toreador all won Gold medals.

The accolades follow the 2022 International Wine and Spirits Competition awarding its first ever RTD Producer Trophy to Curatif.

The judges said: “Curatif is a producer of exceptional ready to serve can cocktails and its entrants performed incredibly well in our 2022 awards including Gold medals for its Jacoby’s Trader Vic’s Mai Tai, Never Never Negroni and Archie Rose Espresso Martini.”

Curatif founder Matt Sanger said: “Our absolute obsession with fresh and authentic ingredients combined with our partnership with class leading spirit and liqueur makers, as well as a singular focus on honouring the recipes of truly great cocktails is on display in every single drink we make and we love that we get to share these great drinks with so many awesome people.”