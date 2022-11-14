Endeavour Group partners with LGBTQ+ owned Ampersand Estate 

Endeavour Group, the parent company of BWS and Dan Murphy’s, has announced a partnership with LGBTQ+ owned and operated Ampersand Estate.

Ampersand winery and distillery is located in Pemberton, Western Australia. It was founded by business partners Corrie Scheepers and Melissa Bell in 2021.

“We are always looking to work with suppliers that craft products that we think our customers will love, but we are increasingly looking to partner with suppliers that also share our values,” BWS area manager and Proud at Endeavour member Damien Watts said.

“One of our values is that ‘We’re inclusive’, which is why we approached Ampersand. They are focused on building a culture of diversity, acceptance and equality, just like we are.”

A selection of Ampersand Estate wines and Rainfall spirits are available in 50 BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores in WA and will soon land in selected ALH hotels, with the handcrafted products being rolled out to more stores and venues in the coming months.

“It is a huge milestone for our business and for the wider Pemberton community to have our products on the shelves and bars of Australia’s biggest drinks and hospitality group,” Scheepers said.

“Pemberton is a small town, so we really stand out as LGBTQ+ owned and operated, so it is a wonderful opportunity for us to make an impact and help create a really inclusive community,” Corrie said.

Originally a logging town, the small community has in the last few years been transitioning to other industries as native forest logging in Western Australia will end at the start of 2024, and Ampersand has been providing employment and income to locals.

“We are deeply connected to the local community; all our employees are locals, and we also work with local farmers in creating our products,” Scheepers said.

“Our gins and vodkas are made out of a base of Pemberton grown potatoes, and we also use citrus and cherries to infuse flavours into our cherries. Every time someone takes a sip they are supporting a local community.

“We are passionate about helping create new jobs in the community to show our support to the state government for making this historical decision to protect the environment,” he added.

Alannah MacTiernan, Minister for Regional Development in WA, recently met with Ampersand founders Corrie and Melissa at Dan Murphy’s Albany to celebrate the ranging (pictured main).

“Ampersand Estates is the jewel adding new fire and brilliance to the WA premium beverage market: creating a truly extraordinary gin and wine that are the latest local heroes embraced by Dan Murphy’s and BWS. I love their energy and creativity,” Minister MacTiernan said.

Ampersand Estate is now working closely with Proud at Endeavour, a 300+ strong network of LGBTQ+ and Ally team members, on a range of events and initiatives in WA.