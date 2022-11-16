Luc Belaire sparkling wine to launch in Australia

The world’s fastest-growing brand of premium French sparkling wine, Luc Belaire, is launching in Australia and New Zealand.

Produced in the heart of France at a sixth generation maison in Montagny-les Beaune, Luc Belaire’s sparkling wines are exported around the globe. They are a celebrity favourite, with fans including major artists such as Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross.

Australia was chosen as the brand’s latest launch pad as it’s one of the fastest growing sparkling wine markets, with an industry growth of 8.26% a year annually.

CEO of Sovereign Brands Brett Berish said: “We are thrilled to bring Belaire to Australia and New Zealand, and demonstrate what our wines are capable of offering in terms of taste, versatility and quality. Belaire remains one of the most exciting

and fastest growing sparkling wines on the market; and we know this launch will continue that trajectory.”

Luc Belaire will bring its full line to the market, including Belaire Luxe, Luxe Rose, Bleu and Gold.

The range will be rolling out to select retailers, restaurants and nightclubs in early December.

Pernod Ricard reinforce its partnership with Sovereign Brands

Last month, Pernod Ricard significantly increased its minority stake in Sovereign Brands’ portfolio of super premium wine and spirits brands.

Over the last 12 months, and in the frame of their long term partnership, Pernod Ricard and Sovereign Brands have already significantly accelerated the growth of Sovereign’s exciting brand portfolio including Luc Belaire (circa 1 million 9L cases in 2021), a range of Caribbean rums sold under the Bumbu brand (circa 300K 9L cases in 2021), the Brazilian gin McQueen and the Violet Fog and the French liqueur Villon.

“Our partnership with Sovereign Brands has already proven to be very successful, with brands such as Bumbu and Luc Belaire now reaching an ever growing number of consumers in the US and abroad. I believe we are perfectly matched as two consumer-centric companies with a shared commitment of creativity, innovation and brand building” says Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard.

