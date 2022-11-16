Brunswick Aces eyes $1million equity raise

Brunswick Aces Distillery, which created Australia’s first non-alcoholic gin, has announced its equity crowdfunding campaign with Equitise.

The team, which is also behind Australia’s first non-alcoholic bar and a range of premium award-winning alcoholic gins, is looking to raise $1million as they focus on international expansion.

Founded in 2017 by a group of cocktail-loving neighbours, Brunswick Aces has been a leader in the moderation movement in Australia during its continued rise in popularity over the last few years.

The distillery has seen exceptional growth over the last couple of years, tripling revenue between the 2021 and 2022 financial years, doubling the number of bottles sold, and tripling the size of the team, without any external investment to date.

It follows more than a million Brunswick Aces drinks having been sold across bars, restaurants and bottleshops.

This year the distillery has launched new bottles as part of a rebrand, new blends, as well as securing a national stocking listing with Dan Murphy’s and a growing presence in Vintage Cellars, Liquorland, First Choice, and independents around the country.

The brand recently took home a number of gongs to solidify its place in the Australian gin community, with the Australian Gin Awards (silver & bronze), the Royal Australian Spirit Awards (silver & bronze), and the Melbourne Royal Australian Distilled Spirit Awards (bronze). The business was also a finalist at the Governor of Victoria Export Awards, which recognises and celebrates Victoria’s most accomplished exporters.

Co-Founder and Brand Director Stuart Henshall said: “Following strong years of growth, the Brunswick Aces team is excited to be able to open up investment in our rapidly expanding business, so our community of mindful drinkers can come on board as co-owners and join us on our journey.

“The next couple of years are going to see the business grow at an accelerated rate, with our international growth strategy in place across MENA, Europe & the U.S. We’re working with some of the best distributors in these markets that will enable us to take the Brunswick Aces message of inclusivity and moderation out to the world.”

In addition to the new export markets, the team is looking to capitalise on domestic growth opportunities with key partners, solidifying their presence across Australia as an innovator and leader in the moderation market. Henshall said conservative forecasting shows that the team will double revenue over each of the next three financial years as the expansion plans are realised.

“Those who do choose to invest in Brunswick Aces, will not only benefit from any future financial successes but also get access to free product, exclusive events at the bar, early access to new blends, as well as discounts and deals,” he said.

The expression of interest period is now open with the raise going live within a couple of weeks, potential investors can register their interest here