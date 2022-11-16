Taste the world’s first Ardbeg infused pie

Ardbeg has collaborated with Melbourne-based BBQ restaurant Fancy Hank’s to create a whisky-infused ‘Peat Mie’.

The limited edition pie is made with 15-hour smoked barley-fed brisket, fermented tomatoes, shallots and thyme, encased in a sour cream shortcrust pastry. The whisky used is Ardbeg 8 Years Old For Discussion, which helps bake in unique notes of charcoal, green peppers and woodsmoke.

The distiller expects this wonderfully weird pie to divide opinion. Meat pies are a classic Down Under, but the Peat Mie will put a whole new spin on them. The idea came all the way from the Ardbeg Distillery on Islay, which has been producing peated whisky for over 200 years.

During the pandemic, distillery workers turned their hand to baking pies to rally their local community – it’s this pie-making that sparked the idea for an Ardbeg-infused pie of their own.

The only way to get your hands on this exclusive pie is by signing up to the Ardbeg Committee. The committee has embassies all over the world, including four in Australia, and members have access to all the Committee exclusive releases including the Ardbeg 8 Year Old For Discussion, which is balanced by ex-Sherry casks to incorporate new dimensions of smoky flavouring.

Distillery Manager Colin Gordon said: “Whisky and pies are hard to beat, but whisky in a pie? That’s in a league of its own! Smoky, crispy and only for the Committee, the Peat Pie adds yet another dimension of flavour for our Ardbeg-loving fans.”

The pie will be dished out for Committee Members in Australia on December 8. Join here.