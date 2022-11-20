Daniel Ricciardo launches Ric Red wine

Daniel Ricciardo’s latest wine release with St Hugo, Ric Red, has launched in Australia ahead of its US debut.

An extension of the DR3 x St Hugo range, Ricciardo and Chief Winemaker Peter Munro set out to craft a wine that was approachable while still preserves the integrity of a fine wine.

“Ric Red is about taking the essence of DR3 and amping up the generosity and juiciness,” said Munro.

“Life is about connections, and Daniel is nothing if not a people person, so we wanted this wine to reflect the everyday occasions that we love to have with friends and where life happens.”

Ric Red features aromas of raspberry, strawberry, and spiced plums, lifted with violets and a slight hint of char.

“This wine is liquid goodness bottled up,” Ricciardo said.

Munro said: “For quality occasions, you need a quality wine that doesn’t get in the way of what’s important but complements the vibe and sets the benchmark for connection”. Ric Red is ready to be enjoyed now, or with careful cellaring over the next five years.”

Ricciardo wanted to bring people together to work on his new release, so he enlisted the help of his good friend and helmet designer Ornamental Conifer to create the colourful Ric Red label.

The wine is exclusively available from St Hugo for RRP $45, before launching across the pond in the US in 2023.

