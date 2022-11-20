Sydney’s hospitality royalty join Open For Lunch event

Sydney’s longest lunch – OPEN FOR LUNCH – will kick off on 2 December, 2022 with a host of FOMO-inducing lunch experiences in the CBD and Parramatta.

Sydney’s hospitality royalty are heading to George St, including Luke Mangan’s glass brasserie, Merivale’s Jordan Toft (mimi’s) and Mike Eggert (Totti’s), Ben Milgate and Elvis Abrahanowicz (Porteño), Esteban, NOLA smokehouse, Rockpool Dining Group and Anna Polyviou for the foodie extravaganza.

Four individual event precincts, spanning George Street from Park to Hunter Street, will see Sydney’s diverse dining scene come to life.

If you like sitting on hay bales, enjoying a spin on a Nashville BBQ from Ben Milgate and Elvis Abrahanowicz (Porteño, Bodega x Wyno, Bastardo, Humble Bakery), and sipping cold beers and Tennessee whiskey while listening to country music from Nashville’s finest Joshua Hedley, get yourself to The George Street Hoedown.

Take a boogie down George St at Merivale’s Disco Picnic, featuring a three-course meal from Jordan Toft – mimi’s and Mike Eggert – Totti’s, with entertainment by Groove City.

Release your inner child and enjoy the carnival-themed food spectacular at the YCK Fair, featuring dishes from Cash Only Diner, Stitch Bar, Esteban, PS40 and The Barber Shop including never before seen collaborations with NOLA Smokehouse, Rockpool Bar & Grill and Dessert Queen, Anna Polyviou.

Visit the original home of George St’s OPEN FOR LUNCH at Feast for the Senses, where you can enjoy a three-course meal from Luke Mangan’s glass brasserie, with wines expertly matched by Sommelier, Samantha Payne and entertainment by Ministry of Sound Orchestra and guest vocalists.

Moving out west, OPEN FOR LUNCH in Parramatta takes place at CommBank Stadium, where guests will enjoy a culinary experience overlooking the hallowed turf of western Sydney’s home of sport and entertainment. On arrival guests will be treated to an array of live stations showcasing the best food and drink from some of Parramatta’s finest neighbouring restaurants, and Misc. Parramatta. Guests will then have the opportunity to delight in an incredible paddock to plate experience designed by Western Sydney born and raised, Matt Moran. The day will finish with an intimate Motown’s Greatest Hits special by Human Nature.

Diners will enjoy a once-in-a-life-time experience for only $65 (+ booking fees) per person which includes a seat at the table and a culinary experience like no other.

Tickets are on sale via openforlunch.com.au.

OPEN FOR LUNCH has been secured by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.