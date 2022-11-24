Data from at-table ordering solution me&u shows sales of the iconic Negroni cocktail have surged 15% in Australia following Emma D’Arcy’s viral Tik Tok.

A clip taken from House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s ‘Get to Know Me’ video posted to the HBO Max YouTube channel revealed D’Arcy’s favourite drink.

“What’s your drink of choice?” Cooke asked her co-star.

“A Negroni. Sbagliato. With Prosecco in it,” D’Arcy replied.

It’s gone on to become a Tik Tok cocktail sensation.

The classic Negroni cocktail is made with equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari. The Negroni Sbagliato was invented in 1972 when a bartender accidentally poured prosecco instead of gin while making a classic Negroni. Lighter than the classic Negroni, it was named after the Italian word ‘sbagliato’ meaning mistaken.

Since D’Arcy’s Tik Tok cocktail confession was published, it has racked up more than 23 million views. Google searches for Negroni Sbagliatos shot up more than 501% in the following week, and there was a 5000% rise in search terms including “negroni sbagliato prosecco”, “sbagliato meaning” and “vermouth”.

The drinks that Aussies are loving for spring

Meanwhile, me&u reports a steady spend increase across hospitality venues as Aussies gear up for the warmer weather and longer days.

Sales of the Martini have grown by 23% and the Amaretto Sour is up a whopping 44% at Australian venues.

In true spring style, Aperol Spritz sales have skyrocketed, proving one of the most popular cocktails this spring, alongside the trusty Espresso Martini, Margaritas, Long Island Iced Teas and Mojitos.

Those preferring a schooner have been just as thirsty with Great Northern Super Crisp, Balter XPA, Corona, Felons Crisp Lager and Stone & Wood proving most popular pints on pour.

The Negroni capital of Australia