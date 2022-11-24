Jameson launches ‘New Spritz, Who Dis?’ campaign

Jameson has joined the booming spritz category for summer with its zesty new expression, Jameson Orange Whiskey.

Inspired by the growing flavoured spirits category and in a cheeky nod to the tradition of aperitivo hour, Jameson has created the Jameson Irish Aperitivo, which can be served as a cocktail or purchased in a ready-to-drink can.

Jameson Orange Whiskey balances aromas of zesty peel and orange citrus fruits with sweet whiskey undertones. Expect a smooth mouthfeel with distinctive notes of orange zest as well as spicy, nutty and sweet vanilla on the tongue, ahead of a sweet orange aftertaste.

Pair Jameson Orange Whiskey with a wedge of orange, ice and Fever-Tree Lemonade – or splash of Prosecco and Fever-Tree Italian Blood Orange Soda – be sure to enjoy Jameson Orange Spritz.

Belinda Sanderson, Head of Whiskey ANZ said: “We know how much our consumers love a spritz, so we wanted to create a refreshing blend that will appeal to curious whiskey drinkers and loyal Jameson mates who are looking for a new flavour experience. Welcoming a new spritz on the block, we have no doubt that Jameson Orange will be a huge success in the market and we are looking forward to introducing it as a permanent release in Australia.”

Jameson Orange Whiskey is available to purchase in all major retailers, select bottleshops and pouring at select bars and pubs across Australia.

Jameson Orange 700ml is priced at $56.99; while a Jameson, Soda & Orange six-pack has an RRP of $29.99.

