Only a few days remain to place a bid in Langton’s online Burgundy auction, with more than $450,000 of rare French wines going under the hammer.

Following an unprecedented rise in demand for fine wines in the secondary market, Langton’s ‘Once in a lifetime Burgundy’ auction is showcasing 10 lots of extremely rare wines from the world’s most influential producers.

The jewel in the crown is a complete dozen of Henri Jayer Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru Cros Parantoux 1985 – thought to be the very last set of the globe’s most highly sought-after burgundy.

The 1985 vintage is an unparalleled and exceedingly rare bottling, considered among the very finest and most collectable Burgundy vintages of the century. It remains in the original carton in which it was packed.

“12 bottles of the world’s most prized Burgundy in their original box stored in perfect 14 degrees for their entire life by one of Langton’s first ever clients … what’s not to love?” said Langton’s Head of Auctions Michael Anderson.

“This is the single most important case of Burgundy we have ever sold. These 12 bottles represent more than just the region, but also France and its rich vinous history. No serious wine lover should miss this.”

Langton’s describes Jayer as a “posthumous deity”, whose story is one of bravery, perseverance and great success. Born and raised in Vosne-Romanée, an area perceived by many as virtually impenetrable, Jayer was passionate about cultivating wines that articulated the voice of the terroir – despite the challenging climate and barren topsoil.

Through determination and pioneering winemaking practices, Jayer went on to create the world’s most prestigious wines – single-handedly changing the face of Burgundy and paving the way for Burgundian winemakers to follow.

The ‘Once in a Lifetime Burgundy’ auction will run online at langtons.com.au until 6 December 2022.