Diageo gets into the boxed cocktails game

Diageo has chosen Australia as the launch market for a new range of boxed cocktails from Captain Morgan, Gordon’s and Smirnoff.

The premixed cocktail casks are based on three much-loved summer cocktails and are designed for outdoor occasions, as they are fuss-free and simply require ice to serve.

Diageo Marketing Manager Maddy Stockwell said: “The Diageo team is very excited to launch the delicious Captain Morgan Tropical Punch, Gordon’s Pink Berry Cosmo and Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini two-litre boxed cocktails in Australia, which is the first market to release these new products.

“So far, we’ve received some extremely positive feedback from our local consumers and we are expecting this to continue into the warmer months and end of year celebrations.”

The range includes Captain Morgan Tropical Punch, with flavours of pineapple blended with orange, lemon, lime and a touch of raspberry for a taste of the tropics; Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini with vanilla with passionfruit and zesty lime flavours; and Gordon’s Pink Berry Cosmo, a twist on a classic, with flavours of raspberry, redcurrant, cranberry, juniper and a little of lime zest.

“Diageo know that consumers are looking to share good times with friends and are on the hunt for delicious drinks that are easy to serve and easy to share,” Stockwell said.

“We wanted to recreate these much loved cocktails so, in time for summer, we’ve launched these delicious, convenient, and reasonably priced two-litre cocktails in a box that are well suited to those fun moments with friends.”

The casks are available on shelves across Australia in BWS, Dan Murphy’s and independent retailers, with an RRP of $38.

RTD market predicted to grow by 24%

The market for ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol products continues to surge around the world, with IWSR predicting RTD category volumes across the top 10 markets to climb by 24% in volume over the next five years.

IWSR reports RTD volumes have been growing faster than any other major drinks category since 2018, and are expected to significantly outperform the wider beverage alcohol market over the next five years, increasing their market share to 8% by 2025 (from about 4% share in 2020) in top RTD markets.

IWSR forecasts an approximate +15% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025 for RTDs across 10 focus markets, compared to about +1% CAGR for total beverage alcohol during that same period. The 10 focus markets – Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, UK, and US – represent more than 85% of all RTD volumes worldwide.

Australia is the third largest RTD market by volume globally, behind the United States and Japan. It’s also continuing to lead innovation in the category.

