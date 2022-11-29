Two Christmas releases from Hobart Whisky

Hobart Whisky has released a festive gift set containing a Christmas Cask Whiskey and a Barrel Aged Christmas Liqueur.

The liqueur combines everyone’s favourite festive flavours: dark fruits, vanilla, cinnamon, and Christmas spice. Using Hobart single malt whisky as a base, the liqueur has been barrel aged in fortified and bourbon casks for more than 12 months, imparting subtle oak and added complexity.

Expressed at a smooth 30% ABV, the liqueur is perfect served straight, on ice, added to a warmed glass with a twist of dried orange peel or drizzle some over your ice cream, cake or dessert.

Following last year’s Barrel aged Cherry Liqueur Cask, Hobart has carefully selected a marriage of fortified and bourbon matured single malt whisky and finished it in the casks from this year’s Christmas liqueur to create Hobart Whisky Christmas Cask.

The whisky has notes of dark fruits, toasted oak, and toffee sweetness, integrated with festive flavours of the Christmas liqueur.

Hobart Whisky is a family-owned distillery based in Hobart, Tasmania. The whiskies are hand bottled and labelled in the distillery, with each bottle having its own identifying bottle number.

Hobart Whisky is distributed by thewhiskylist.com.au on Australia’s mainland. Both of these trade-only Christmas releases are now available to order through The Whisky List.

Consumers can purchase these limited edition Christmas Whisky and Liqueur at specialised independent whisky retailers and bars across Australia, at $299 for the gift set.

Drinks Digest attended a masterclass tasting adventure with Hobart Whisky’s John Jarvis recently and can confirm the two releases are a decadently delicious Christmas treat. With only 150 gift sets available, they are destined to be highly sought-after.