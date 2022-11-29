New releases

Freixenet releases Christmas Bon Bons

Freixenet has launched two limited-edition Christmas Bon Bons designed as gifts or stylish table accessories for the festive season.

“We are so excited to be launching our world-first, limited-edition Bon Bons here in Australia,” said André Bacon, senior marketing manager, Henkell-Freixenet Australia.

“Priced just $13 each, they make an affordable and delightful gift, guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face this Christmas, whether looking for a special surprise for a loved one, a fun Kris Kringle, a novel party favour, or a thoughtful stocking filler.”

Each Freixenet Christmas Bon Bon includes a 200ml Piccolo sized bottle of Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rosé and a 200ml Piccolo bottle of Freixenet Prosecco. The piccolos feature Freixenet’s signature diamond-cut bottle design to add a glamorous sparkle to festive occasions.

Interior stylist Fiona Gould said: “With lovely festive colours of sparkling gold and silver and a hint of mouth-watering pink, Freixenet Bon Bons will add a festive flair to any table setting and make a wonderful surprise bonbonniere for adult guests. There’s nothing like a Christmas cracker to set the Christmas meal off with a bang –   now it can go off with a pop and fizz as well!”

The limited edition Bon Bons are available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

