The Aussie store that sells the most Bon Jovi rose

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi have collaborated with renowned French winemaker Gérard Bertrand to produce a multi-award-winning Rosé called Hampton Water Rosé and it’s racing off the shelves in Australia.

The pair hosted a virtual masterclass at Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant in Sydney’s The Rocks, where it was revealed the suburb quaffing the most Hampton Water is Richmond in Victoria, purchased at the local Dan Murphy’s.

Inspired by the relaxed lifestyle of summer holidays in the Hamptons, and produced in Languedoc, one of France’s leading Rosé wine regions, Hampton Water Rosé brings the two destinations together.

An elegant pale pink colour, Hampton Water is fresh and lively with distinctive minerality and a long-lasting finish, intensified by ageing in French oak barrels.

Rosé is having its moment in the celebrity sun. Jon Legend, Snoop Dogg and Post Malone have all launched pink wines recently, but Bon Jovi insists the last thing he wanted to do was be a “celebrity brand”. And while he has an iconic hit called “Bed of Roses” he never thought about naming his wine after the song.

“It’s a family business,” he said. ‘There’s no family name on the label, there’s nothing to do with any song titles on the label because we needed to respect the profession, if we were going to do this we had to take it seriously.

“We worked very hard every day to garner the respect of the industry and to learn and that’s all we’re doing.”

Bon Jovi is a rosé drinker from way back and fondly refers to it as “pink juice”.

The Bon Jovi family spend their summers in the Hamptons, where son Jesse notes that “people drink more rosé than they drink water”.

“My dad and I were enjoying some rosé on the back porch out east,’ he began. ‘It was getting late, and he offered me one last glass of pink juice before calling it a night.

“I told him, no one calls it ‘pink juice’ anymore, you’re out in the Hamptons, it’s Hampton Water.

“He looked at me said that would be a great name for a bottle. Right then and there Hampton Water was born and we’ve been working hard at it ever since.”

Jesse proudly notes that it has gone on to become the highest rated rosé in the world, with four years of 90 point ratings from Wine Spectator and is the first rosé in 25 years to make both Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast’s top 100 list.

It’s a delicious drop that’s perfectly suited to Australian summers. Hampton Water Rosé is available from Dan Murphy’s stores for $34.99 per bottle, or $199.80 for a case of six.