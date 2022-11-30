Take a look inside BrewDog Pentridge

The first bar born from the partnership between pub operator Australian Venue Co. (AVC) and craft brewer BrewDog has opened its doors within the walls of iconic Melbourne prison Pentridge.

Located within the historic E Division building at Pentridge Prison, BrewDog Pentridge has been a $3 million project, with the restored interiors offer a nod to the history of the site, while the sprawling beer garden offers a modern and casual experience.

BrewDog Pentridge is spread across two levels, with indoor dining room and quiet den space on the ground floor, three function spaces on level one, plus a relaxed outdoor beer garden with BrewDog container bar, bookable spaces and games area.

The 500 capacity venue has 20 different craft beers on tap from session-strength pale ales and lagers to epic imperial stouts and sours, including the ‘BrewDog & Friends’ range of guest local breweries.

“Melburnians are ready for their first BrewDog,” said Australian Venue Co CEO Paul Waterson. “It’s an unmissable craft beer destination, arriving just in time for a busy Melbourne summer.”

“We’re excited that our first partnership with BrewDog has come to life, and that we have opened a venue in such a storied Melbourne location.”

AVC and BrewDog are preparing to open a second BrewDog site together in Sydney’s South Eveleigh precinct this summer.

BrewDog and AVC partner to open BrewDog Bars