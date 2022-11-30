Bacardi launches Bombay Sapphire Citron Pressé

Citrus flavours are booming in the spirits category and a zesty new expression has joined the line-up: Bombay Sapphire’s Bombay Citron Pressé, made from a 100% natural fruit infusion.

The distilled gin captures the taste of freshly squeezed Mediterranean lemons, perfectly balanced with the vibrant juniper notes of the brand’s signature vapour-infused London Dry Gin.

The Bombay Sapphire flavoured gin portfolio is inspired by iconic cocktails, with Bombay Citron Pressé takes its flavour inspiration from classic gin cocktail the Tom Collins.

It blending Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin with a 100% natural lemon juice and a zesty spirit infusion. While it is a more complex and time-consuming process, it allows the natural ingredients to shine, without added sugar.

Bombay Sapphire Brand Ambassador Corina Retter said: “With summer right around the corner I’m so excited for people to discover the zesty taste of Bombay Citron Presse. I love using Bombay Citron Presse in a simple but delicious twist on a G&T – its bright refreshing and perfect for summer entertaining. For something extra special, you could try a Southside Fizz, a sophisticated twist on a classic cocktail made using lime juice, mint and topped with champagne. Easy to make it’s a cocktail that elevates any occasion finishing with a delicate citrus flavour profile.”

Bombay Sapphire Master Distiller Dr Anne Brock said: “When creating Bombay Citron Pressé, it was vital that only the finest ingredients were used and a distinct production process to create the highest quality product. The Mediterranean lemons are harvested at their perfect ripeness and truly showcase the very best flavours that nature has to offer. By harvesting them early in the season, their lively citrus notes shine through in the gin, delivering a vibrant, sophisticated taste.”

Complementing the launch of Bombay Citron Pressé is the release of a new bar-quality canned cocktail, the Bombay Citrus Collins. The RTD features a blend of 100% natural Mediterranean lemons with the brand’s London Dry Gin, mixed with premium soda water.

The versatility of the new expression was highlighted at a launch event held at Barangaroo House’s Smoke bar, with some of Australia’s top bartenders using it as a base for a series of delicious creations.

Bombay Citron Pressé has an RRP of $65 (700 ml, 37.5% ABV) and is available at Dan Murphy’s, BWS and select retailers nationally. Bombay Citrus Collins 4-pack has an RRP $25.99 (250ml, 5% ABV) and will be available to purchase at Dan Murphy’s, BWS and select retailers nationally.

RTD market predicted to grow by 24%