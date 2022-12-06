Eumundi Brewery creates Eu-Bundy Spiced Rum Lager

A collaboration between the brewers at Eumundi Brewery and the team at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery has resulted in the limited-edition Eu-Bundy Spiced Rum Lager.

Head Brewer at Eumundi Brewery Chris Sheehan said: “When we released the EU-BUNDY Black Rum and Plum Pudding Ale last year, we were astonished by its popularity, with people lining up to get their hands on the festive release.

“We’re confident this classic blend will be the cheers of the town – and is bound to be a hit with those looking to crack open a cold one with the beer lovers in their life, or a great pairing to enjoy themselves this summer.

“It’s a classic Aussie Lager mixed with a classic Aussie Rum. A lagery lager with Bundaberg Spiced Rum – lightly infused with hints of vanilla and aromatic spices.”

Duncan Littler from the Bundaberg Rum Distillery describes it as “the best of the two best worlds, in one can”.

“Last year we developed the Black Rum and Plum Pudding Ale, which was a darker ‘crafty’ beer,” he said.

“This year, we are using a crisp Lager base and combining it with our Bundaberg Spiced Rum, giving drinkers a cracking rum infused beer that has a super refreshing taste.”

A limited release of the Eu-Bundy Spiced Rum Lager is available at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, The Imperial Hotel Eumundi, online at eumundibrewery.com.au and other select stores in Queensland.