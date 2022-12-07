Smirnoff Seltzer supports the revival of live music

Smirnoff Seltzer is taking Australian musicians back to the venues that gave them their start with a one-night-only gig series called Smirnoff Origins.

The Presets are first to take the stage, returning to Sydney’s iconic nightclub, Club 77 on February 2, 2023. Club 77 played a vital role in the band’s early years, as the venue where they honed their skills as performers, generated fans and even made reference mixes for their debut album Beams (released in 2005).

The Presets are also tasked with finding Smirnoff’s hottest opening act, hand-picking an emerging artist to open their show. The chosen artist will also receive a $5000 performance fee, double gold tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2023 (valued at $1200), their own feature in Rolling Stone magazine (valued at $20,000), and Smirnoff Advertising support worth $30,000, giving them a platform to be discovered.

The Presets Julian Hamilton said: “We’re thrilled to head back to Club 77 to play at Smirnoff Origins, a venue that was so special to us coming up in Sydney music. Live music venues like this play such an important role in supporting up-and-coming musicians and we’re on the lookout for an emerging artist to open our Smirnoff Origins show so we can pay it forward and create an opportunity for the next generation of artists.”

Lockdowns were particularly hard on Australia’s live-music industry, causing the closure of several iconic music venues in the wake of two years of restrictions.

Club 77 owner Dane Gorrell said: “Live music venues feed an entire ecosystem for our late-night economy, across musicians, hospitality staff, restaurants, and travel. It’s about being part of a community that contributes and creates culture. We’re thrilled to host the first Smirnoff Origins and to be able to use the event series to shine a light on the live-music scene that makes Australian music so special and creates so many opportunities for the next generation of musicians to be discovered.”

Smirnoff Origins has been launched in celebration of Smirnoff Seltzer’s new Cocktail range – Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita.

Smirnoff Seltzer’s Spicy Margarita is fashioned in the Tommy’s Margarita style featuring Smirnoff vodka, lime juice and tequila flavour, with a hint of chilli and topped with sparkling water. Smirnoff Seltzer’s Watermelon Margarita mixes

Smirnoff vodka, watermelon and subtle notes of lime and tequila flavour, topped with sparkling water.

Smirnoff Seltzer Marketing Manager Maddy Stockwell said: “Smirnoff is synonymous with music and the memories we create while enjoying live music with friends at festivals and gigs and discovering new sounds.

“These venues are such a big part of Smirnoff’s DNA, so we wanted to celebrate the launch of our new Smirnoff Seltzer cocktail range by paying homage to the industry that has supported some of our biggest talent by taking them back to their roots and creating an opportunity for an emerging artist to follow in their footsteps.”

Smirnoff Origins shows will pop-up all along the Eastern Seaboard, with the next show to be announced in Brisbane in January 2023.

To be selected to open for The Presets at Smirnoff Origins at Club 77, emerging artists must send a direct message to Smirnoff Australia’s Instagram with a link to their song on Spotify, Soundcloud or YouTube. Submissions close on 19 December, 2022 at 09:00 AEDT.

Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails 250ml four-pack retails for $25.99. Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita flavours are now available in Dan Murphy’s, BWS and independent retailers.

