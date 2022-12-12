Vote for your favourite beer in GABS Hottest 100

Craft beer drinkers across the country have been called on to vote for their five favourite beers of 2022 in the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers People Choice Poll.

The craft beer industry is one where creativity in flavours, styles and techniques often push boundaries of what is

possible with beer, whether it’s big hoppy IPAs, hazys, lagers, dark beers, fruity sours or small one-off batches.

The campaigning for votes in the Hottest 100 is just as creative as the beer they make with some clever and witty messaging lighting up craft beer socials. Check out Young Henrys pre-poll campaign:

Last year, nearly a quarter of a million votes were cast by close to 50,000 consumers as a record 58 breweries made it onto the Hottest 100 list. Canberra’s Bentspoke Crankshaft IPA took out the number one spot for the second year running and, as GABS notes, it is testament to how astute and on trend Aussie consumers voting in the Hottest 100 are that Crankshaft IPA went on to win a gold medal in the UK’s International Beer Awards, one of the world’s longest and most prestigious peer judged beer awards. Gold Coast’s Balter XPA who is co-owned by Mick Fanning and

Joel Pakinson came in second and podium debutants Your Mates from the Sunny Coast came in third.

Beer enthusiasts can select from over a thousand beers nominated by hundreds of Aussie breweries and if they can’t find that one craft beer they loved this year, they can nominate it themselves.

GABS Countdown parties which will take place around the country on 28 January 2023 as the live countdown reveals all the results.

Punters can also tune in and listen to the Hottest 100 live podcast, supported by First Choice Liquor Market and hosted by Matt Kirkegaard.

First Choice Liquor Market is the platinum sponsor of the GABS Hottest 100 Countdown along with new supporting partners Klaviyo, Big Commerce, Vintage Cellars and Liquorland. They join long term campaign major partner Dan Murphy’s and supporting partner BWS.

Coles Liquor General Manager of Customer Loyalty, Trade, Planning and Insights, Mia Lloyd, said First Choice

Liquor Market was very excited to be partnering with GABS Hottest 100 for the first time.

“The team at First Choice Liquor Market are thrilled to partner with GABS on this brilliant event, which has become one of the most exciting campaigns on the national craft beer calendar,” Lloyd said.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the great taste and innovation of our incredibly talented local brewers, including some of our 100 handpicked craft beers on offer at First Choice Liquor Market.”

Voting is open until 20 January 2023 at https://gabshottest100.com/