The GlenDronach Batch 11 hits the shelves

The latest release of The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 has arrived on Australian shores.

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is a 28 year old Single Malt hand-selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie from a small number of rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

Matured in fine sherry casks for nearly three decades, only a limited number of Batch 11 bottles will be available in Australia from selected specialist retailers, with each individual bottle sealed with wax and numbered by hand to reflect its rarity.

The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is bottled at 48.9% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, develops its deep colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests.

“The GlenDronach Grandeur is an unparalleled range of the finest aromas and character from masterful Spanish oak sherry cask maturation,” Barrie said.

“A Single Malt of elegant finesse, this expression offers a symphony of sherry aromatics interwoven with dark manuka honey, roasted almond and walnut. It is intense and full-bodied, as is the signature of The GlenDronach, with a crescendo of black cherry and espresso adorning each mouthful.”

It is available nationwide from December 12 at specialist whisky stockists for RRP AUD $1400.

