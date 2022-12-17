Australian Distilling Co. is toasting its award-winning year with the launch of Blood Orange Gin.

Fusing the tartness of blood orange with South Australian lemon myrtle, Blood Orange Gin provides a complex taste that is bitter and sweet that works well in simple spritzes or gin and tonics.

Australian Distilling Co. Founder Michael Hickinbotham said: “Australian Distilling Co. has had an incredible year and we are so excited to finally share Blood Orange Gin with our community. It is vitally important to us that each of our craft spirits taste like, and truly reflect our beautiful country; our Blood Orange Gin is the perfect aperitif for a hot summer’s day.”

The new product will join the distillery’s existing range of 18 spirits.

The brand, recently awarded two Double Gold, two Grand Gold and two Gold at the Paris Wine and Spirits Trophy across a range of products including their flagship Australian Distilling Co. Vodka and Gold Coast Gin, now has over 200 awards in their collection.

Australian Distilling Co. was also successful at the recent International Wine and Spirits Competition Hong Kong, securing Best Gin 2022, Best Distilled Dry Gin (Contemporary) 2022 and a 96 point Gold Medal for their Tasmania Gin, as well as two 95 point Gold Medals for Australian Distilling Co. Navy Gin and Gold Coast Gin, among other awards.

Its Adelaide Gin also received a Best of Class Platinum Medal at the 2022 International SIP Awards, the highest honour within the consumer-led international competition.

“It has been a very successful 12 months for Australian Distilling Co., with our awards tally now well over 200 thanks to recent recognition in Hong Kong and Paris,” Hickinbotham said.

“We couldn’t be more excited that our spirits, which pay homage to incredible destinations across Australia, are being recognised on the global stage. Our distillery teams are more inspired than ever to continue creating, with exciting product launches planned for 2023.”

