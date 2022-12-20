Australian Cocktail Month to return in 2023

Australian Cocktail Month is returning in May 2023, celebrating the creativity and hospitality of the Australian bar industry for the third year running.

The event was originally established to champion the Australian cocktail industry and support bars and bartenders as they welcomed guests back into their venues following COVID-19 closures and restrictions of 2020 and beyond.

Founded by influential industry figure Penny Sippe, the month-long celebration highlights the best local and international spirits, liqueurs, and mixers – everything required for a memorable cocktail occasion.

Low and no alcoholic options will continue to feature, allowing all consumers to partake without compromising on the cocktail experience and flavour.

Australian Cocktail Month will partner with handpicked venues in cities Australian wide creating precincts for consumers to explore, enjoying world class cocktails as they go. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide bars will continue to feature plus great venues in Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hobart, Newcastle, Perth and Wollongong will be back for their second year.

“Australia is brimming with creative and highly skilled hospitality professionals and I am proud to be able to celebrate and showcase this talent,” Sippe said.

“May is a month to enjoy all the cocktails and planning is well underway.”

Year three will continue with the goal of supporting bars and bartenders along with cementing May as the month Australia joins together to celebrate the hospitality industry that makes our cities so vibrant.

Australian Cocktail Month will join forces with brands to deliver feature events and experiences to engage consumers throughout the month.

The $20 Australian Cocktail Month ticket allows guests access to a special menu of cocktails created exclusively for the month. The menu will be available at participating venues, with cocktails priced at $14, and non-alcoholic options at $10.

How suppliers can get involved in Australian Cocktail Month 2023

Australian Cocktail Month is calling on suppliers to join this positive movement to support the industry and on-premise customers while continuing to build the cocktail category in Australia.

Contact Penny Sippe at penny@australiancocktailmonth.com.au to discuss sponsorship opportunities for brands.

