Archie Rose releases two bottled Christmas cocktails

Sydney distillery Archie Rose and Newtown martini specialist Bar Planet have collaborated to create two new bottled cocktails for Christmas.

This is the third time Bar Planet’s Harrison Kenney and Archie Rose have collaborated to create special edition Christmas bottled cocktails.

Their latest collaboration includes Sunshine Martini, featuring Archie Rose Sunrise Lime Gin Harvest 2020, pineapple, chamomile and apple.

According to the team: “Sunshine Martini’s golden blend of chamomile and pineapple captures the essence of the most precious gold on earth – sunshine, alongside the nostalgic flavours of a hot Aussie summer. Fans of heady yet approachable aromas will enjoy this one thanks to the addition of Archie Rose’s Sunrise Lime Gin, lending a zesty flavour reminiscent of freshly peeled oranges.”

“A beautiful representation of diverse Australian citrus,” Kenney adds.

To serve, top the cocktail with soda for a longer pour, or serve directly over ice for maximum flavour. Garnish with fresh pineapple.

The second release is Cherry Daisy, featuring Archie Rose’s Lemon Scented Gum Gin Harvest 2021, cherry, raspberry and celery. Combining this flavour with celery distilled, gives a naturally sour and tongue-tinglingly tart flavour with earthy, fruity undertones.

Archie Rose knows its stuff when it comes to premixed cocktails. Its Vodka Mango Spritz is one of the most delicious canned cocktails we’ve ever tasted.

The Vodka Mango Spritz contains carbonated water, mango, lime and chilli, which gives it the nostalgic flavour of Australian summers.

The Sydney distiller unveiled its first range of canned cocktails in November 2020, with the aim of providing bar-quality spritz drinks in the convenience of cans.

The range is the handiwork of Archie Rose’s Creative Drinks Manager Rachelle “Rocky” Hair.

The range includes:

Gin & Tonic with Lemon & Pepperberry

Gin Blackberry Spritz with Lemon Myrtle & Juniper

Vodka & Soda with Native Blood Lime

Many spritzes are artificially sweetened, but Archie Rose decided to buck the no-sugar trend and add a dash of the sweet stuff, together with other natural flavours.

Archie Rose Distilling Co’s head of hospitality, Harriet Leigh explained: “When we sat down to approach this project, we did so the same way we do all projects at Archie Rose – in the pursuit of the best possible flavour. Where most canned drinks feature sugar modifiers and flavourings, our Canned Cocktails are the real deal. Made with botanical distillates just like our gins and vodkas, these drinks are real flavours encapsulated.”

Each 200ml can has 6% ABV, slightly higher than some RTD cocktails on the market, which are generally around 3.5 to 4%. But the vodka is incredibly well integrated in the drink. We find some spritzes can be a little lacking in oomph.

The range is also a little pricier than your average RTD, with an RRP of $25 for a 4-pack. We think the flavour totally justifies the price tag.

Sunshine Martini comes in a 700ml bottle, with 20.35% Alc/Vol and an RRP of $69.