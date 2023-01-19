Australia’s best value wines for 2022

An Australian riesling priced at less than $20 has been declared one of the top 10 best value wines in the world. Pewsey Vale Riesling Eden Valley 2022 came in at No.6 on James Suckling’s Top 100 Value Wines of 2022 ($40 or less).

The wine was described by Suckling, one of the world’s most influential wine critics, as “breathtakingly joyful” and was awarded 96 points.

“This is simultaneously extremely expressive, juicy and elegant on the medium-bodied palate,” Suckling said.

“Near-perfect balance right through the super-mineral finish that’s super precise and really uplifting. Amazing value for money!”

Australia blitzed this year’s James Suckling’s Top 100 Value Wines of 2022, with 19 wines making the list.

“As far as standout countries for great-value offerings, Australia was the big winner,” Suckling said.

“And it wasn’t just the quality of Australian wines that impressed us – their overall purity, finesse and drinkability are clear. But with 19 Aussie wines in this Top 100 list and seven in the top 25, Australia showed its strength in the quality plus value game, with Claire Valley and Eden Valley especially notable for churning out rieslings that push the boundaries of what is possible on the spectrum.”

Suckling’s tasting team visited Australia in 2022 and declared it was one of their “most exciting tasting trips over the past year”.

The four-person tasting team, led by Suckling, spending a few weeks traversing the county’s wine regions and trying thousands of bottles.

Throughout the year, the team tasted a record 33,000-plus wines from around the world. To compile the Top 100, they used Wine Searcher as a value reference, alongside production volume and global availability.

Australia’s top 10 value wines

PEWSEY VALE RIESLING EDEN VALLEY 2022 MITCHELL RIESLING CLARE VALLEY WATERVALE 2022 PENNA LANE RIESLING CLARE VALLEY SKILLY VALLEY 2022 GROSSET RIESLING CLARE VALLEY POLISH HILL 2022 DEEP WOODS ESTATE CHARDONNAY MARGARET RIVER RESERVE 2021 CASTLE ROCK ESTATE RIESLING GREAT SOUTHERN PORONGURUP DILETTI 2021 TELLURIAN SHIRAZ HEATHCOTE SOMMET 2019 HEAD WINES SHIRAZ BAROSSA VALLEY OLD VINE 2020 FRANKLAND ESTATE RIESLING FRANKLAND RIVER ISOLATION RIDGE 2021 ALKOOMI RIESLING FRANKLAND RIVER THE ALKOOMI COLLECTION 2021

View the full list here