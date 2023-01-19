Champagne shipments reach new heights

Global demand for Champagne continues to rise, with shipments up 1.6% year on year to 326 million bottles.

Comité Champagne said the results were proof of the dynamism of the global Champagne market, both in terms of volume and value. The value of Champagne shipments passed the six million euro threshold (approximately $9.4 million AU) for the first time.

France, with sales of 138.4 million bottles, recorded a small reduction (down 1.7%). Exports, at 187.5 million bottles, increased by 4.3% in the course of a year. Taking a majority share of the Champagne market, export’s share rose from 45% 10 years ago to a little over 57% today.

President of the Syndicat Général des Vignerons and co-president of the Comité Champagne Maxime Toubart praised thes results as a “reward for the efforts of the Champagne producers to maintain the position of Champagne as an outstanding wine”.

President of the Union des Maisons de Champagne and co-president of the Comité Champagne David Chatillon said: “Champagne, as the supreme wine of celebrations, had been the natural choice of the world’s consumers as they rejoiced at the end of lock-downs and rediscovered a taste for parties, for going out and travelling.”

Comité Champagne said the sunny 2022 harvest, which was remarkable both for its quantity and quality, is going to play a role in rebuilding stocks to meet market demand.

IWSR reported late last year that Australia is one of two key global growth areas for Champagne sales, alongside the United States.

While the total wine category is in volume decline, Prosecco and Champagne continue to grow, and the high-end is gaining across all sparkling wine segments.

“Pent-up demand to celebrate weddings, holiday gatherings and other personal milestones after the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to accelerate growth of sparkling wine in many markets,” IWSR said.

“A change of attitude is also a key driver, with the drink moving away from exclusive association with formal events and special occasions, to one that can be enjoyed in more relaxed contexts and more frequently.”

Australia leads world for Champagne sales growth