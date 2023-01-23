Jim Beam kicks off Welcome Sessions 2023

Beam Suntory has launched Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023, a campaign designed to bring Aussies together over a shared love of music and to deliver gigs featuring some of the country’s best music talent.

Following successful global programs in 2021 and 2022, this year sees an expansion of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions

via the addition of Perth and Adelaide gigs.

The 2023 campaign will kicked off with an afternoon DJ set by Lime Cordiale on Sydney’s The Island on 12 February. Gigs will follow in Perth (4 March, The Aviary Rooftop), Adelaide (25 March, Mosely Bar), the Gold Coast (8 April, The Garden Kitchen & Bar) and rounded out with Melbourne (29 April, The Osbourne Rooftop).

Beam Suntory Australia and New Zealand Marketing Director Trent Chapman said: “Music is something that unites people, brings them together from all walks of life and makes them feel part of something. We’re proud to continue our longstanding association with music and launch Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023 – the third iteration of what is proving to be a very successful and popular program.

“As the first family of bourbon, Jim Beam’s history and heritage has been going strong since 1795. We’re excited to continue to celebrate this heritage, while ensuring Jim Beam delivers the drinks and the experiences we know our consumers want today.”

To see the Welcome Sessions come to life, visit the Jim Beam Facebook page.

