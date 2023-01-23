Drinks brands raise a glass at So Frenchy So Chic

Cointreau, Champagne Lanson, Pampelle and Kronenbourg celebrated the 11th anniversary of So Frenchy So Chic festival over the weekend.

Since 2012, So Frenchy So Chic has been bringing French food, drinks and music to Australian audiences in a Provençal-style picnic setting.

Over the years, the festival has showcased more than 50 of France’s top talent, including FEFE, Yelle, The Dø, Clara Luciani, Nouvelle Vague, Lou Doillon, Nadéah, Brigitte, Deluxe, Camille, Bertrand Belin, and La Femme.

So Frenchy So Chic also works with local artists — in 2021 it launched Yè-Yè 2.0, a project that saw Australian female singers record interpretations of 1960s French pop hits in a series of EPs released on streaming platforms.

This year’s French artists included Pi Ja Ma, Gaspard Royant, Suzane and Kalika, alongside Australian artists Nadeah and Ali Barter singing Yè-Yè 2.0 favourites.

Following the Melbourne event on January 15 at Werribee Park, the Sydney celebration was held on January 21 at Bicentennial Park in Glebe, Sydney.

Sydneysiders were treated to cassoulet from Bellevue Cottage, headed up by Antoine Moscovitz, who trained under Alain Ducasse and was formerly private chef to House of Roederer Cristal Champagne. In addition, food stalls on site sold everything from oysters, to croque monsieur, madeleines and crêpes.

Watching the bands perform was thirsty work and the crowds flocked to the Cointreau Kombi, which was shaking up Margaritas; while Champagne Lanson was popping a gazillion corks and the Pampelle spritzes and French beers were flowing.

Cointreau has been produced since 1849 in Angers, France. It is distilled with a combination of sweet and bitter orange peel to produce a crystal-clear spirit.

Legend has it that Dallas socialite Margaret “Margarita” Sames was throwing a lavish party at her home in Acapulco in 1948 when she mixed together her two favourite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, with lime juice to concoct the famed Margarita cocktail. Among her well-connected guests was Tommy Hilton, who added the drink to the bar menu at his Hilton hotel chain.

Champagne Lanson was founded in 1760 and is one of the oldest and most prominent Champagne Houses in France.

Pampelle Grapefruit Aperitif is crafted on the banks of the River Charente in the Cognac region of France. Think of it as the French equivalent of an Aperol Spritz when mixed with soda water, sparkling wine and ice.

Kronenbourg is a pale lager that was first brewed in Strasbourg in 1664. It has gone on to become France’s number one premium lager beer and is enjoyed in more than 70 countries around the world.

Keep an eye out for next year’s So Frenchy So Chic celebration, it’s a fantastic day out.