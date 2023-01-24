Fellr enters the Pleasures Playhouse

Aussie seltzer brand FELLR is hosting a free evening of art, photography and music at the Pleasures Playhouse abandoned cinema on February 8.

The special event will showcase exhibitions by Elliott Routledge (Funskull) and Matt Cherubino, a short film screening by

Sam Brumby, and a string of DJs.

Pleasure’s Playhouse is located in Harbour City Cinema in Haymarket, which has been closed for 15 years.

Following last year’s inaugural ‘A Land of Fizz’, this year’s contemporary abstract artist and photographer were invited to the Worimi Conservation Lands to create a temporary installation piece inspired by an unfamiliar environment.

Known for being the largest living sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, The Conservation Lands are a vast 4200-hectare sacred site of the Worimi people. Providing a backdrop of earth, ocean and sky, Worimi is the ultimate juxtaposition of Routledge’s sculpture on the one hand while in complete harmony on the other.

Weighing in at 250kg, Elliott’s sculpture was moved throughout different locations captured by Cherubino to provide visuals that contrast the artwork with its surroundings.

Routledge is regarded for his public art installations around Australia and throughout parts of the world, with his works existing in a balance between expressive mark making, abstract form and small-to-large scale sculptures. O

“The idea for the trip was to create something unique, somewhere unique,” Routledge said.

“To explore a location within Australia I had never been to before and that would be an unexpected environment for a sculpture.

“The Worimi conservation lands ticked all those boxes and teaming up with Matt Cherubino to document the work was amazing. Having his energy and wisdom in finding the best shots and locations was inspiring to see in real time. With these characteristics in mind, the aim of the sculpture was to appear to fit in whilst standing out at the same time.

“The landscape is so sparse and otherworldly, so I wanted to create something that felt like it was from another place. Something unexpected and surprising, as if it had been placed there from another planet and camouflaged with the colours of the sand and sky.”

Cherubino added: “I went into this project with a vision and preconceived ideas. As I learnt more about both the landscape’s importance to the Worimi and how Elliott’s sculpture sat amongst the dunes, I felt we walked away with a body of work that was reflective of our time in the dunes and an informed adaptation to the original vision. The works rugged imperfections shaped by the wind as are the dunes themselves and the yin/yang between art and environment.”

Guests at the Pleasures Playhouse event will also enjoy the first screening of cinematographer and photographer Sam Brumby’s nature-filled short film, showcasing the beauty of the Worimi sand dunes, sea and sky.

Leading the music line-up is Elijah Something, joined by Honey Point (Dame + Deepa) and Eora based DJ/producer, Command D.

FELLR Presents A Land of Fizz at Pleasures Playhouse on Wednesday, 8 February. The public can RSVP free here.