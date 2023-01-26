Crooked Colours joins Smirnoff Origins

Smirnoff Seltzer is taking Australia’s biggest musicians back to the venues that gave them their start in a series of one-night-only intimate gigs hosted along the eastern seaboard. Crooked Colours are next to step up to the stage in the Smirnoff Origins series, which pays homage to the crucial role that live music plays in helping emerging talent cut their teeth.

The Perth-based duo are returning to the Brisbane nightclub where they found their love of performing, The Brightside on March 9, 2023. The gig follows on from one of the band’s biggest inspirations The Presets, whose Smirnoff Origins Sydney show sold out within 30 minutes.

Crooked Colours are also tasked with finding Smirnoff’s hottest opening act, putting the call out for an emerging new artist to open their show. The chosen artist will also receive a $5000 performance fee, double gold tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2023 (valued at $1200) and a feature in Rolling Stone magazine (valued at $20,000), and Smirnoff advertising support worth $30,000, giving them a platform to be discovered.

Crooked Colours’ Liam Merrett-Park said: “We’re excited to head back to The Brightside, a venue that’s stayed close to our hearts. It’s venues like The Brightside that play an important role in the music industry in helping emerging artists to find fans, hone their skills and get their big break. We credit where we are today for venues like this that supported us in those early days, so now we want to pay it forward and invite a new artist to share the stage.”

The Brightside owner Noah Honeywill said: “Live music venues feed an entire ecosystem of industries that support the late-night economy across musicians, hospitality staff, restaurants and travel. Venues like ours help to lift and create culture and create a home for local artists to find their big break. We’re thrilled to host Smirnoff Origins and be able to shine a light on the live-music scene that makes Queensland music so special.”

Smirnoff Origins has been launched in celebration of Smirnoff Seltzer’s new Cocktail range – Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita.

Smirnoff Seltzer Marketing Manager Maddy Stockwell said: “Smirnoff is synonymous with music and the memories we create while enjoying live music with friends at festivals and gigs and discovering new sounds.

“These venues are such a big part of Smirnoff’s DNA, so we wanted to celebrate the launch of our new Smirnoff Seltzer cocktail range by paying homage to the industry that has supported some of our biggest talent by taking them back to their roots and creating an opportunity for an emerging artist to follow in their footsteps.”

To be selected to open for Crooked Colours at Smirnoff Origins at The Brightside, Brisbane, emerging artists

must send a direct message to Smirnoff Australia’s Instagram with a link to their song on Spotify, Soundcloud or

YouTube. Smirnoff Origins submissions close on 30 January 2023.

Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails 250ml slim-can four-pack retails for $25.99. Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita flavours are now available in Dan Murphy’s, BWS and independent retailers.

Smirnoff Seltzer supports the revival of live music