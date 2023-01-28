Mountain Culture‘s Status Quo Pale Ale has been crowned Australia’s favourite craft beer in the GABS Hottest 100.

Brewed by husband and wife team DJ and Harriet McCready, who opened the Blue Mountains’ first brew pub in 2019, the juicy New England Pale Ale captured the number one spot on the podium.

Mountain Culture shared a celebratory photo on Facebook with the caption: “Wooooo. Thank you, team. We are so humbled. And also so soaked in Status Quo!”

Now in its 15th year, the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer people’s choice poll reveals the trends, brands and breweries shaping the local craft beer landscape with each voter asked to select their five favourite craft beers of the year.

This year there were 311 breweries in the poll and a whopping 2140 different beers attracted votes. This set new records, with over 60,000 registering to vote. Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jumped on board to let everybody know his favourite drop.

The silver and bronze places on the podium went to two breweries that are both two-time previous champions, Mick Fanning’s, Gold Coast’s Balter XPA and Canberra’s much loved Bentspoke Crankshaft IPA.

Stone & Wood’s Pacific Ale, Sunshine Coast’s Your Mates Larry, Better Beer’s Zero Carb, Sydney favourite Young Henry’s Newtowner, Coopers Original Pale Ale, Bridge Roads Beechworth Pale Ale and Black Hops G.O.A.T rounded off the most closely contested Top 10 in the history of the poll.

Sponsors of the GABS Hottest 100 were First Choice Liquor Market, Dan Murphy’s, Vintage Cellars, BWS, Liquorland, Big Commerce and Klaviyo.

The GABs Top 10

1. Mountain Culture Status Quo Hazy Pale Ale NSW

2. Balter Brewing Balter XPA Pale Ale QLD

3. BentSpoke Brewing Co Crankshaft American IPA ACT

4. Stone & Wood Brewing Co Pacific Ale Australian Pale Ale NSW

5. Your Mates Brewing Co Larry Australian Pale Ale QLD

6. Better Beer Better Beer Zero Carb Australian Pilsner NSW

7. Young Henrys Newtowner Australian Pale Ale NSW

8. Coopers Brewery Original Pale Ale Australian Pale Ale SA

9. Bridge Road Brewers Beechworth Pale Ale American Pale Ale VIC

10. Black Hops Brewery G.O.A.T. New England IPA QLD

You can find the full list at www.gabshottest100.com