Top 10 Best-Selling Classic Cocktails 2022

Each year Drinks International surveys the world’s best bars – those that have been nominated or won international awards – to discover each venue’s most ordered classic cocktails.

For eight years, Old Fashioned reigned as the no.1 best seller, but it has been knocked off the top spot this year by the Negroni.

Drinks International notes: “This bitter ruby serve has ridden the wave of the classic cocktail trend, the bitter-drinks trend, the gin trend, the aperitivo trend, the Italian bartenders taking over the best bars trend – everything was carrying it forward.

“More than a quarter of our sample of the world’s best bars said this was their number one classic and over half said it was among their top-two serves. Traditionally, it’s made with thirds of gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, but is adjusted to taste.”

As for bartenders’ favourite gin to mix with Campari and sweet vermouth, the top three were Tanqueray, Beefeater and Bombay Sapphire.

Among the cocktails with the fastest growing fan base was the Aperol Spritz.

“Not five years ago, the Aperol Spritz was a mid-table drink in our list, but times have changed – people want light and effervescent and they want to drink all day and still feel OK,” Drinks International said.

“This particular brand-centric bitter-sweet sparkler was named a top-five classic in a quarter of bars.”

The top 10 classic cocktails

1. Negroni

2. Old Fashioned

3. Dry Martini

4. Margarita

5. Daiquiri

6. Aperol Spritz

7. Espresso Martini

8. Manhattan

9. Mojito

10. Whiskey Sour

