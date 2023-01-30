Merivale announces over 40 events for Sydney WorldPride

Merivale is partnering with Absolut to host a festival of parties and events for Sydney WorldPride 2023, celebrating love, diversity and community.

WorldPride is a global LGBTQIA+ festival that has been staged since 2000, with cities competing to host the event. Sydney was chosen to be the host of WorldPride in 2023, marking the first time a city in the Southern Hemisphere has been chosen.

The NSW Government, which is a strategic partner of Sydney WorldPride, is predicting more than 500,000 people will participate in Sydney WorldPride events, including the world-famous Mardi Gras Parade, which will be returning to Oxford Street for the first time in three years.

From 17 February to 5 March, Merivale will host over 40 celebrations including drag brunches, iconic lunches, dog shows and rooftop parties, plus an inaugural Pride Plane experience.

The rainbow Sydney Seaplanes Pride Plane will fly between Rose Bay and Newport, flying guests to Bert’s Bar & Brasserie for a long lunch. Guests will be greeted at Rose Bay Marina by the fabulous drag performer, Jackie Daniels, where they will be served a limited-edition Watermelon Sugar Pride Absolut cocktail prior to departure. Guests will then take to the air to Newport to enjoy a four-course lunch at Bert’s Bar & Brasserie, before the return flight back to Rose Bay with a circuit over Sydney Harbour.

At The Alex, the entire first floor of the venue will be transformed into a ‘House of Homes’ Museum dedicated to the Ballroom and Vogue community and culture in Australia. Xander Khoury, Father of the House of Silky, has been enlisted to curate an immersive and educational space in honour of the Australian Ballroom community. Experience the work of Ballroom community members across Australia, including Joshua Taliana, Blu Jay, and more at the House of Homes Museum, which will be open from 22 February, with free entry to the public.

All of Merivale’s favourite Mardi Gras events will be back including:

Vic on the Pardi Gras (at Vic on the Park Hotel, Marrickville)

The Beresford Dog Show

Drag Brunches taking place across The Beresford, Coogee Rooftop, Queen Chow Enmore, ivy Pool Club and The Paddington.

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes said: “Mardi Gras ignites and unites Sydney in festivity, colour and community spirit; it’s an integral part of our city’s culture and identity.

“We’re incredibly thrilled at the opportunity for our beautiful harbour city to host WorldPride in 2023. Sydney is without doubt the most wonderful backdrop for this enormously exciting and inclusive festival. To celebrate, we’ve gone all out with a line-up of 40+ events; it’s going to be a hugely fun and special few weeks!”

For all event information, tickets, terms and conditions: www.merivale.com/mardi-gras

