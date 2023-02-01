Lifestyle

Solotel announces Sydney WorldPride program

Solotel, the exclusive hospitality partner of Sydney WorldPride 2023, has revealed its line-up of glitz, colour, culture, and fun for the festival.

It includes pole rooms, kissing booths, vibrator races, boozy brunches, Diva Karaoke, pride trivia, LGBTQIA+ mixers, dress-up parties, queen-level line-ups of queer DJs and anthems and more.

WorldPride is a global LGBTQIA+ festival that has been staged since 2000, with cities competing to host the event. Sydney was chosen to be the host of WorldPride in 2023, marking the first time a city in the Southern Hemisphere has been chosen.

The NSW Government, which is a strategic partner of Sydney WorldPride, is predicting more than 500,000 people will participate in Sydney WorldPride events, including the world-famous Mardi Gras Parade, which will be returning to Oxford Street for the first time in three years.  

Solotel is partnering with some of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ tastemakers to curate the inclusive and diverse styling, entertainment, and music programming across its flagship Sydney WorldPride venues from 17 February to 5 March.

Each tastemaker focuses on a particular Solotel venue that they already have an affinity with ensuring it has a unique flair that resonates with its local queer community. Kings Cross HotelThe BankMarly, and Courty in Newtown; The Clock and Goros in Surry Hills; Darlo Bar, Darlinghurst; The Abercrombie, Chippendale; Paddo Inn, Paddington; Barangaroo House; and Opera Bar are the official venues of Sydney WorldPride and set to come alive over the 17-day extravaganza.

View full details of Solotel’s Sydney WorldPride program here.

How the drinks industry is celebrating Sydney WorldPride

