Australia’s hottest new margarita

There’s a new, uniquely Aussie margarita in town as we count down to World Margarita Day on February 22.

Australia’s aptly-named Margarita Maestro, Jeremy Blackmore of famed venues Tio’s Cerveceria and Cantina OK!, has partnered with el Jimador tequila to create a new margarita serve, Jimmy’s Margarita.

The Jimmy’s Margarita features el Jimador blanco tequila, fresh Australian pineapple and lime . Unlike the Tommy’s Margarita, this one uses pineapple juice instead of agave syrup.

“Taste preferences have changed throughout the years, but we’re yet to land on a recipe that’s uniquely Australian,” Blackmore said.

“The original marg uses lime juice and orange liqueur, but that makes it very tart, whereas the Tommy’s marg uses agave syrup, which is super smooth but overpowers the natural citrus notes of tequila.

“When crafting the Jimmy’s with el Jimador and Tio’s, we chose Australian pineapple to create a pine and lime combination (hello splice!) that enhances tequila’s natural citrus notes and creates a unique serve that’s perfect for the Aussie palate.”

According to a study by CGA’s OPUS, Australia’s cocktail culture continued to boom in 2022 with a 28% increase in the consumption of cocktails in bars and restaurants. Australia became the third largest tequila market in the same year, and the humble margarita became the nation’s most popular cocktail.

el Jimador Senior Brand Manager Richard Dredge said: “Our 100% hand-harvested blue weber agave blanco tequila is perfect for any marg, but Jeremy and the Tio’s team have really taken it to the next level. We love the use of pineapple in particular – it’s uniquely Australian and also enhances the natural citrus notes of el Jimador, which come about thanks to our distinct open barrel fermentation process.”

