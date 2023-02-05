World’s first wine airline takes flight

New Zealand wine producer Invivo is celebrating launching the world’s first wine airline, Invivo Air.

Invivo Air kicked off with an all-inclusive viticulture vacation that took 30 wine guests from Auckland to Queenstown for an overnight adventure where they tasted more than 16 wines.

Led by Invivo Co-Founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron (pictured main), the winery in the sky experience included pours from the award-winning Invivo, Graham Norton and Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker ranges.

Departing from Auckland airport, the world’s first winery airline saw guests board the Invivo Air Saab 340 plane named ‘Cloud Wine’, enjoying a guided wine-tasting at altitude.

Two hours after take-off, Invivo Air made its descent into Queenstown, where guests headed to ‘Legend’s Terrace’ – one of Invivo’s oldest vineyards in Central Otago – for a tour and tasting featuring live music from a local band, all while overlooking the stunning vistas of Bannockburn and Felton Road.

In the evening, guests enjoyed a lavish Winemakers’ Banquet-style dinner at Botswana Butchery in central Queenstown, which opened the stunning space exclusively for Invivo Air.

Guests then stayed overnight in lake-side rooms complete with stunning view, at the five-star Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, before returning on the return Invivo Air flight the next morning back to Auckland.

Tim Lightbourne, Invivo Co-Founder said: “We were thrilled to welcome our guests on board Invivo Air and deliver such a special experience. As a Kiwi company, we loved showcasing some of our stunning wine regions, vistas, gastronomy and of course wine to our passengers. We’ve had such positive feedback from our guests, we’re planning our next experience – we’d love to run an international flight for our next trip!”

Following the success and positive passenger feedback of Invivo Air flights, Invivo is taking registrations and destination requests for future domestic and international flights at Invivoair.com.