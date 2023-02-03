Brisbane’s Archive Beer Boutique changes hands

Brisbane publican Jim Davies of AusHotels has sold the Archive Beer Boutique to Quinn Hotels’ Jackson Quinn, marking the group’s first Queensland acquisition.

The versatile, multi-level offering is positioned on a large 1335sqm Boundary Street site in the booming West End’s premier entertainment corridor. Archive was Brisbane’s first and largest craft beer bar.

With a recent million-dollar renovation on the ground floor of the venue, Quinn has acquired the long-term lease with just shy of 30 years of tenure remaining.

Quinn is a former CUB Business Development Executive. He bought the Australian Hotel in Ballina in 2020.

CBRE Hotels’ Senior Director Paul Fraser brokered the deal on behalf of the vendor.

“The tightly held nature of core West End entertainment establishments coupled with this asset’s size, scale, versatility and long tenure meant it was a compelling acquisition for the incoming owner,” Fraser said.

“Given the abundance of infrastructure investment and projects currently underway in Brisbane combined with continued strong population growth and migration levels, we expect investor interest in inner-city offerings such as the Archive Beer Boutique to remain strong through 2023.”

Quinn Hotels is seeking to establish the venue as a key Brisbane entertainment offering.

Quinn said: “I love Queensland and love Brisbane and I will be working closely with Green Finance Group on the next step we take here.”

AusHotels managing director Jim Davies said: “We’re delighted that the new operator will take the Archive Beer Boutique to a new level while at the same time ensuring it will continue to be a venue synonymous with offering the best craft beers in Australia.”

Solotel announces Sydney WorldPride program