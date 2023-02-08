Power’s Beer returns to Queensland

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) is relaunching iconic Queensland beer Power’s across the state.

Passionate publican Bernie Power decided to built a brewery back in the 1980s and produce his own Power’s Bitter. The first bottles were brewed at Power’s Brewery in Yatala in September 1988 and the brewery was subsequently sold to CUB in 1993.

Two years in the planning, a new Power’s Ultra Smooth Lager will be sold at pubs, clubs and bottleshops – decades after it was last widely available.

Power’s Ultra Smooth has been specifically brewed for warm weather, modern tastes and with a packaging that pays tribute to the pivotal time in Queensland’s history when publican Bernie Power built the Yatala Brewery in 1988.

The Sunshine State embraced one of their own and – when Power’s sponsored the Broncos in their inaugural season and beyond – together they wrote themselves into Queensland folklore.

CUB Queensland State Manager Ian Giles said: “The relaunch of the Power’s brand marks the return of a Queensland icon that celebrated our underdog spirit and showed the rest of Australia there was nothing we couldn’t do.

“It was so popular that it sold out on day one and never returned to full stock, smashing all expectations to eventually capture about 20% of the Queensland beer market.

“People are yearning for simpler times; the pandemic is almost over and Queensland is well and truly open for business. Now is the right time to relaunch the Power’s brand so a new generation of beer lovers can enjoy this uniquely Queensland beer.”

Bernie Power (above) said: “Making a beer that resonates with people is a challenging thing, and I know everyone involved in this has been very careful with what has ended up inside and outside the bottle.

“I am absolutely chuffed to see the Power’s brand returning. When I sold the brewery to CUB in 1993, we were more focused on the future of our staff than we were on the future of the brand. So to see it return, and hear what it means to people, has been a wonderful thing.”

Along with its classic flavour profile, the new Power’s Ultra Smooth has slight bitterness, balanced by a light rounded body, slight malt sweetness, a crisp, smooth, clean finish and 4% ABV.

While some Power’s has been brewed over the past 20 years, it was available in limited quantities, with the original Power’s Bitter not brewed in over a decade and not available on tap since the early 2000s.

Power’s Ultra Smooth is being brewed at the original Yatala Brewery.

First CEO of the Brisbane Broncos John Ribot said Power’s was one of the best comebacks in Queensland history:

“Power’s and the Brisbane Broncos were built on shared philosophies – a bunch of intrepid, gutsy Queenslanders with a whole lot of front and can-do attitude who ended up changing the state forever,” he said.

“Bernard privately provided the seed capital to the fledgling Broncos and the players took the Power’s partnership to another level. Alfie Langer once nominated himself Power’s customer service manager, turning up to customers’ houses with a six-pack.”

Brisbane publican Bob Singleton, owner of Brisbane’s Pineapple Hotel, said: “People still speak reverentially about Bernie Power and how he launched a beer that helped change the state forever.

“Queensland is ready for the return of a state-based brand and Power’s is a brand that is Queensland to its core. Power’s is simply a great story that will bring back great memories for people of when Queenslanders got a unique beer they could truly call their own.

“But I’m just as excited about how good it tastes. The new liquid in the bottle is as good as the story behind it!”

Power’s Ultra Smooth Lager will be available across Queensland in stubbies as well as on tap from mid-February.