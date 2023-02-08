Endeavour kicks off Pride season with 2023 Loud & Proud range

Endeavour Group is launching a new take on its Loud & Proud range of beverages, with profits to be donated to Pride Foundation Australia.

Pride Foundation is a non-profit that works to increase philanthropic support for the Australian LGBTQIA+ and allied communities. The 2022 Loud & Proud range raised more than $350,000 for Pride Foundation Australia to continue its leadership in LGBTQIA+ philanthropy.

Developed by Endeavour Group’s exclusive products and services arm Pinnacle Drinks, the 2023 Loud & Proud range features es five different drinks, including a prosecco, rosé, seltzer and pale ale and, for the first time, a zero alcohol sauvignon blanc. LGBTQIA+ artist Meg Minkley artwork features on each bottle.

Ash Martin, Co-Chair of Proud at Endeavour said it was incredibly exciting to see the Loud & Proud range hitting shelves across Australia again this month.

Proud at Endeavour is a network of LGBTQ+ and Ally team members at Endeavour Group. The group works on

initiatives to create a supportive environment for team members and customers, their friends and family members

who identify directly as LGBTQ+ or are a supporting Ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

“There is something so special about what Loud & Proud represents for Pride at Endeavour,” Martin said.

“The whole range was brought to life in record time last year – around two months from idea to creation – which speaks to the passion of the team behind it, and the incredibly inclusive culture we are so lucky to be a part of at Endeavour Group.

“One year later, we are launching the range for the second time and it is set to become an annual tradition, and we will get louder and prouder about it every year. We hope to see our customers really get behind it once again too.

“Our partnership with Pride Foundation Australia has allowed us to celebrate our values of diversity, equity and inclusion in a meaningful way that celebrates and supports the LGBTQIA+ community, by doing what we do best – creating a more sociable future together.”

Chair of Pride Foundation Dr Ruth McNair said: “The money raised has kick-started our focus on reducing harm from alcohol and drug use in the LGBTIQA+ communities. This is a massively underfunded area in Australia and we are consulting to understand the key areas to fund, as well as developing the first ever LGBTIQA+ alcohol and drug grant round.”

BWYASSS will also return this Pride season, showcasing why it is the most welcoming and inclusive bottle shop in Australia through a brand new campaign celebrating the diversity of the rainbow through all the different identities within the queer community. There are now 10 permanently branded BWYASSS stores nationally.

To support Pride Foundation Australia, the full Loud & Proud range will be available for purchase from selected ALH hotels, Dan Murphy’s, and BWS stores, and through Jimmy Brings from 16 February 2023.

The Loud & Proud Prosecco, rosé and Zero% Alc sauvignon blanc are $14 a bottle. A 4-pack of Loud & Proud seltzer is $20; a 6-pack of Loud & Proud pale ale is $21.