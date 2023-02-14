Coopers signs as NSW Waratahs major partner

Coopers has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the NSW Waratahs, that will see the brewer become a major partner of the rugby union team as well as NSW Suburban Rugby.

Coopers is now the Official Beer of the NSW Waratahs and NSW Suburban Rugby, alongside Official Wine Partner Scarborough and Official Gin & Vodka Partner Lord Howe Island Distilling Co.

Coopers Original Pale Ale and Mild Ale will be available at all Waratah home matches at Allianz Stadium with signage and other activations planned for game days.

For Coopers Brewery, this represents its first partnership with NSW Rugby Union – the oldest provincial rugby body in the southern hemisphere with 149 years of unique heritage.

Coopers National Marketing Manager Kate Dowd said: “Like Coopers, the Waratahs have a unique history, strong community connections, and very passionate fans.

“NSW is a key market for Coopers and has been one of our strongest growth regions over the years. We have been looking to become involved in rugby union for some time and we wanted to do so with a partner that shares similar values to our own. Coopers is thrilled to be teaming up with the Waratahs and NSW Suburban Rugby and look forward to raising our glasses to

their success both on and off the field.”

NSW Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn said: “We are delighted to be aligned with a major beer company synonymous with Australian- made quality, a deep history, a shared goal of supporting our homecoming to Allianz Stadium, and our focus on a premium game day experience.

“In addition to our amazing facility, we are investing heavily in match day entertainment – from a dedicated party zone for younger fans, match day DJs, and improved in-stadia sports presentation.

“Coopers will also be the Official Beer of the NSW Suburban Rugby Competition, linking strongly with our adult male and female participation base.”

The new sponsorship agreement will also see Coopers continue its partnership with Merivale, the Official Hospitality and

Experience Partner of Allianz Stadium, and the neighbouring Sydney Cricket Ground.

Established in 1874, the NSW Waratahs are the premier rugby brand, and the most watched rugby team, in Australia. Established in 1862, Coopers is a sixth-generation Australian family-owned brewery and the largest independent brewery in the country.