Cointreau debuts new bottle design

Cointreau has unveiled a redesign of its iconic amber bottle in nearly 140 years, hitting Australian shelves in time for National Margarita Day on the 22 February.

It also coincides with the unveiling of the 75th anniversary of the Original Margarita. Legend has it that Dallas socialite Margaret “Margarita” Sames was throwing a lavish party in 1948 at her home in Acapulco when she mixed together her two favourite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, with lime juice to concoct the famed cocktail. Among her well-connected guests was Tommy Hilton, who added the drink to the bar menu at his Hilton hotel chain.

It has gone on to become the most ordered cocktail in Australian bars (CGA Strategy, 2022). Australia’s love of Margaritas shows no sign of slowing down, with Cointreau reporting an increase in its standard 700ml case sales by 40% in the last three years alone.

Cointreau has been produced since 1849 in Angers, France, and is distilled with a combination of sweet and bitter orange peel to produce a crystal-clear spirit.

An ode to the history of Maison Cointreau, the new design maintains the recognisable look of the bottle while combining elements of the past, present and future.

The bottle features a minimal illustration of the historic Maison scattered with the spirit’s key ingredient of oranges and is embellished with Cointreau’s signature copper foiling. The Maison is also featured in an engraving on the side of the bottle, adding a unique textural element to the new design. A slight update to the shape of the bottle has included the lengthening of the neck, making pouring the spirit easier for mixology professionals and home bartenders alike. The lid has also been updated with an embossed pattern to enhance both form and function, adding extra grip to make opening the cap a breeze.

The new bottle design allows home bartenders to easily create this favoured tipple, with QR code feature that connects drinks lovers to the Original Margarita recipe, as well as many others.

6 delicious cocktails to celebrate World Margarita Day