Frenchies expands into seltzer

Frenchies Brewery has launched its first-ever seltzer product, the Aperitivo Seltzer.

Leaning on Co-Founder and Head Brewer Vincent De Soyres’ European roots, the aperitivo is inspired by the Italian coastline, but is specially brewed for the iconic Australian summer.

Offering flavours of bitter sweet citrus, it features 25 natural, locally sourced spices, fruits and botanicals and has undergone a refined brewing process and triple filtration. The result is a refreshing 4% ABV sparkling beverage.

De Soyres said: “Seltzers have become massively popular over the last few years, however we recognised there was a bit of a gap in the market for an all natural, locally produced product, that also offers a completely unique flavour profile to what’s

currently out there.

“So, leaning on our mix of European and Aussie brewing techniques, and love of these continents in equal measure, we developed the summery, botanical infused Aperitivo Seltzer. It’s the first in this new range, and there will be more unique seltzer products that pair Euro and Australian influences dropping later in the year.”

Established in 2017 by chef Thomas Cauquil and De Soyres, Frenchies Bistro & Brewery is located in The Cannery, Rosebery, Sydney.

The Aperitivo Seltzer is now available on tap, and 330ml cans can be purchased in four packs and cases of 16 from the brewery, and through Frenchies online store. It can also be found at a range of bars, restaurants and independent retailers, with 50L and 30L kegs available for commercial purchase.

