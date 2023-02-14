Poh cooks up The Singleton’s Delicious Discoveries

The Singleton has partnered with queen of the kitchen Poh Ling Yeow to create a dining experience: The Singleton Delicious Discoveries at QT Melbourne.

Available at the hotel’s new event space, Premiere, desserts and savoury delights cruise past diners on a sushi-train-style conveyor belt, alongside The Singleton’s signature Plus Two cocktails.

The menu features dishes designed to bring out the sweet, nutty and fruity flavours of The Singleton, including fried chicken, kimchi and kewpie mayo bao and french fries with an anchovy cream sauce. Sweet temptations include a riff on an Italian classic; strawberries, mascarpone yoghurt, roasted almonds, aged balsamic and basil and a cheeky Easter take on old favourite; apple miso caramel turnovers with vanilla crème fraîche.

The MasterChef star said: “I wanted to take The Singleton’s unique world of single malts into a new flavour realm, playing on QT’s signature quirk to create a dining experience that is bursting with colour and taste. For my first restaurant takeover, I ignored the sensible and embraced the playful.”

The Singleton Plus Two serve is an equal parts mix of The Singleton plus a choice of one sparkling and one still mixer. Eight paired cocktails have been created to complement Poh’s dishes including Orchard – The Singleton 12 Year Old, apple and

pear juice, Appletiser; Tropical – The Singleton 12 Year Old, guava juice, grapefruit soda and Mediterranean – The

Singleton 12 Year Old, apricot nectar, lemon tonic.

QT Melbourne’s mixologists will serve a “create your own” The Singleton Plus Two cocktail menu allowing guests to pick their own mixers to pair with The Singleton.

The Singleton National Brand Ambassador Katie Nagar said: “The Singleton Plus Two of equal parts The Singleton 12-year-old, a still mixer, and a sparkling mixer, is a winning formula that works with all sorts of ingredients from the sweet to the nutty to the bitter, delivering a cocktail that has maximum flavour with minimum fuss.

“The Singleton flavour pairings will only be enhanced through the rich and deep flavours of Poh’s cooking, best enjoyed together in the comfortably quirky QT surrounds. When The Singleton meets Poh and QT Melbourne; this will be good.”

The experience is open now until 1 May 2023. It’s available Thursdays to Sundays at Premiere, QT Melbourne, 133 Russell St, Melbourne.

