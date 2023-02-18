Sydney gets its first Purple Flag district

Sydney’s popular CBD York, Clarence and Kent Street (YCK) precinct has become Australia’s first Purple Flag district, an international initiative that aims to raise the bar for after-dark destinations.

Sydney is the latest city to join London, Stockholm, and Auckland to join the Purple Flag movement, which rates going-out areas against a set of criteria including public transport access, street lighting and entertainment.

Mike Rodrigues, Karl Schlothauer and Ash Nicholson

NSW 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Mike Rodrigues handed a symbolic Purple Flag to YCK Laneways Association Vice President Karl Schlothauer during a launch event at Joelene’s.

“We are working to deliver a better night out for all and Purple Flag will boost Sydney’s reputation as a global nightlife destination, creating a thriving 24-hour economy across the state as more precincts apply for accreditation,” Rodrigues said.

“We want the community to enjoy a rich mix of entertainment and activity for people of all ages, with safe access to high-quality amenities and services.

“A collaborative and coordinated effort is required to build a vibrant and strong 24-hour economy and the YCK team has shown considered planning and a willingness to innovate in earning Purple Flag status.”



Schlothauer said: “Whether it’s for some retail therapy, to visit one of the superb small bars, grab a late-night bite or enjoy one of our regular arts and cultural events, we are committed to delivering our patrons a safe, friendly and fun experience.”

Ash Nicholson, Commercial Director, Marketing & Communications, CBRE (Commercial Real Estate Services) was a member of the working group that was formed to gain Purple Flag accreditation for YCK.

“The pilot of the Purple Flag program has brought together a diverse range of stakeholders across government and business to create globally recognised vibrant, safe and thriving going-out districts,” she said.

YCK Laneways has shown us the power of collaborating and innovating together and we look forward to extending the pilot to other areas of Sydney in 2023.”

Its hoped other districts in Sydney will soon follow, with pilot programs still running in Parramatta CBD, Haldon Street in

Lakemba and Marrickville.

