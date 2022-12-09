Purple flags to mark safe night-time destinations across Sydney

initiative will see Sydney join global cities London, Stockholm and Auckland in flying purple flags for safety across night-time destinations.
A pilot of the internationally successful Purple Flag Program is underway in the Sydney CBD, Parramatta, Marrickville and Lakemba.
The program will assess destinations against a set of criteria to achieve a Purple Flag status including public transport access, adequate street lighting and entertainment.
The NSW Government’s 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues said Purple Flag will become a recognisable tick of approval for going-out districts.
“We have so many great night-time districts in Sydney and Purple Flag will promote
many of the fantastic things they offer,” Rodrigues said.
“The pilot program is a key deliverable from our 24-Hour Economy strategy and will further enhance the revitalisation of Sydney’s nightlife.”
The pilot’s four locations are the YCK (York, Clarence and Kent) precinct in the Sydney CBD; Church Street in Parramatta; Haldon Street in Lakemba and Marrickville and Illawarra Road in Marrickville.
The four locations will be assessed as part of the program, ahead of a wider rollout next year.
“The NSW Government’s Purple Flag Program will build on Sydney’s thriving 24-hour economy and provide the community with even more ways to enjoy a safe night out across Greater Sydney,” Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said.
“This program will help further position Sydney as a global night-life destination, joining cities like London and Stockholm, to create safe and fun after-dark destinations.
“The accreditation will allow people to easily identify precincts that have met high standards of safety, vibrancy, and diversity of entertainment and activities.”
