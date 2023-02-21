OpenTable has released a list of the top bar experiences offered by its partner venues for Sydney WorldPride.

Whether you’re kicking off your heels in Oxford Street or wanting to score some prizes at Drag Bingo, OpenTable Senior Director of Sales & Services, APAC Drew Bowering said the offering in Sydney was a huge drawcard for bookings.

“Throughout the month of World Pride, as people look for places to dine and drink before or after attending an event there will definitely be an increase in demand for restaurant reservations,” Bowering said.

“This is the first year since 2019, that the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Oxford Street. As a result, are seeing a lot of bookings in the surrounding suburbs including Darlinghurst, Potts Point, Surry Hills, Paddington and Newtown.”

As for what patrons are drinking, David Hobbs, Director and Co-Owner of Surry Hills bar Dead Ringer (above), said the venue was seeing an increased interest in non-alcoholic options as well as lower strength mixed drinks.

“We love that there are so many great options we can serve our guests these days not just a lemon lime bitters!” he said.



The WorldPride top 7 bar experiences

● The Langham Sydney – Camilla x WorldPride Afternoon Tea

● Dead Ringer – WorldPride Set Menu, Recovery Bottomless Brunch & Mardi Gras Drag Brunch

● Hotel Ravesis – WorldPride Drag Brunch

● The Living Room, Park Hyatt Sydney – WorldPride Themed Afternoon Tea

● The General Gordon – Late Gay Brunch

● Potts Point Hotel – Gender Bender Bingo

● Alibi Bar & Dining – Ovolo x Virgin Australia Recovery Brunch