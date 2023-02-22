Paramount launches Future Proof forum

Paramount Liquor is launching a new flagship, bi-annual forum called Future Proof, which aims to mix future trends, talking points and sustainability to turbocharge brands, businesses and the industry.

The first Future Proof will be held on 6 March 2023 at The Calyx, in the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney.

Paramount’s Evolution Marketing partners across beer, wine, spirits and mixers will take part in the event. Each supplier will showcase one or two key products that fall within four core themes; premiumisation, environment, social & governance, innovation and flavour.

The Paramount Liquor team will also present a combination of insights, consumer data and expert opinions from

Australia’s leading bartenders.

Paramount Liquor Directors Nathan and Leigh Rowe and Darren Terlich said March 6 would be a night of new experiences and meaningful discussions aimed at exciting the drinks trade by what 2023 will bring.

Panel discussions will also feature, tailored to the on-premise attendees to share insights, recommendations and learnings.

Sam Bygrave, the editor and founder of Boothby Media, will host three panel discussions throughout the evening. The first panel, Future Flavours, combines Sam’s 20 years experience in the industry as a bartender, wine and spirits buyer and writer along with the influential bartenders Alex Boon from Pearl Diver, Evan Stroeve from Pollen Hospitality and Maybe Sammy’s Sarah Proietti to discuss the flavour trends of today and what we will be drinking in five, 10 and 20 years time.

For the second panel, Future Proof Our Industry, Bygrave will be joined by industry leaders Mariella Menato of Denomination Design, Darren Leaney from Worksmith and Proof & Co’s Charlie Ainsbury to have what is to be a spirited discussion around sustainable practices, education and development along with industry support platforms.

The final panel, Future Proof Your Career, will see three powerhouses of Australian hospitality take to the stage. Cara Devine – Behind the Bar and Bomba, Krystal Hart of Campari and Natalie Ng owner of Doorknock and creator of the newly launched Tilde will have an open chat around the opportunities available for a long and fulfilling career within the industry.

To secure your spot at Future Proof RSVP here.